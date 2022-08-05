SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $21,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.54. The company had a trading volume of 30,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,865. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.58 and its 200 day moving average is $124.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.