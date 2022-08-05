Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

NYSE:SR opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Spire by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Spire during the first quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Spire by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

