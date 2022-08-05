Spire (NYSE:SR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Spire updated its FY22 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.75-$3.95 EPS.

Spire Stock Performance

SR traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.31. The stock had a trading volume of 296,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,501. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.38.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Spire during the first quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter worth $9,041,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

