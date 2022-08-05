Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Susquehanna

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 38,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32.

Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 78.49% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,631,000 after acquiring an additional 329,723 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,480 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,073,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,299,000 after acquiring an additional 382,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

