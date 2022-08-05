SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS.
Shares of SWTX traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.68. 28,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.82. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SWTX. Wedbush set a $53.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $142.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
