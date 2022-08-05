SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SWTX traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.68. 28,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.82. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWTX. Wedbush set a $53.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $142.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 82.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.