Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.84 and last traded at $57.84. Approximately 25,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 479,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Sprout Social Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.39.

Insider Activity

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $333,416.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 352,407 shares in the company, valued at $20,548,852.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 352,407 shares in the company, valued at $20,548,852.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $4,351,506 over the last ninety days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

