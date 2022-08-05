SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. SPX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$2.85 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised SPX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

SPX Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity at SPX

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPX will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $515,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPX in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPX by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPX by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

