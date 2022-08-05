srnArt Gallery (SACT) Price Reaches $0.0175 on Top Exchanges

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $70,050.02 and approximately $68.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.50 or 0.00625324 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015597 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About srnArt Gallery
srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.
srnArt Gallery Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for srnArt Gallery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for srnArt Gallery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.