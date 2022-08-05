StaFi Trading Down 4.2% This Week (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, StaFi has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StaFi coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001879 BTC on popular exchanges. StaFi has a market cap of $25.99 million and $1.56 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00105520 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00022350 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00264276 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00038491 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000282 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000147 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

