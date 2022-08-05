Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 750 ($9.19) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STAN. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.56) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.45) to GBX 730 ($8.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 800 ($9.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 734 ($8.99).

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

LON:STAN opened at GBX 602.60 ($7.38) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 596.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 554.35. The stock has a market cap of £17.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,158.85. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 406.20 ($4.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 641 ($7.85).

Standard Chartered Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Chartered

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 630 ($7.72) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,439.28).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

