Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, MKM Partners started coverage on Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 1.6 %

SMP traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $37.38. 205,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,193. The company has a market cap of $816.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Insider Activity

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $245,608.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 680,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,659,563.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $114,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,665.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $245,608.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 680,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,659,563.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $616,724. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,682,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,771,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

