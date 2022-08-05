Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $184.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Standex International’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of Standex International stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $95.80. 50,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average is $96.51. Standex International has a one year low of $79.02 and a one year high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Standex International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair raised shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $110,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,168.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Standex International by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Standex International by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

