Starbase Hits Market Capitalization of $214,335.99 (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Starbase coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Starbase has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $214,335.99 and approximately $551,534.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,221.36 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003620 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00061616 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co.

Buying and Selling Starbase

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

