Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0011

Starbase (STAR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $198,215.53 and approximately $452,664.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,313.83 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003766 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00130705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00064600 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starbase Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

