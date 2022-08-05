STATERA Hits One Day Volume of $89.00 (STA)

STATERA (STA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. STATERA has a total market capitalization of $575,061.37 and approximately $89.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STATERA has traded flat against the US dollar. One STATERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00620916 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014892 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About STATERA

STATERA’s genesis date was July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,027,617 coins and its circulating supply is 79,027,362 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here. STATERA’s official website is stateratoken.com.

STATERA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

