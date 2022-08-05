Step Finance Market Capitalization Hits $165,032.54 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $165,032.54 and $157,437.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00633054 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015742 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Step Finance Coin Profile
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Step Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.