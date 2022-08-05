Stephens Downgrades Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Equal Weight

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LPRO. Morgan Stanley cut Open Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Open Lending Stock Up 1.5 %

LPRO traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.00. 40,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a current ratio of 17.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.66. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $42.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,603,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Open Lending by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Open Lending by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

