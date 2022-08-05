STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.12 billion. STERIS also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.40-8.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $251.71.

STERIS Price Performance

STE traded up $3.99 on Friday, reaching $211.98. 709,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,460. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.71. STERIS has a twelve month low of $192.40 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

