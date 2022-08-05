Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 3,202 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 45.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 29,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth $211,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Aflac by 486.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Aflac by 6.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 182,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $59.17 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

