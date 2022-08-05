Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $275,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.18.

NYSE NOC opened at $478.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $465.61 and its 200-day moving average is $444.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

