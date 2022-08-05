Stiles Financial Services Inc Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

