Stiles Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

LHX opened at $237.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.86 and its 200 day moving average is $237.55. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

