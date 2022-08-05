Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 331 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.3% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7 %

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. UBS Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $192.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

