Stock Traders Buy High Volume of AMC Entertainment Call Options (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 703,015 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the typical volume of 389,753 call options.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded up $3.62 on Friday, reaching $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,183,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,736,804. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $52.79. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,381,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,484,000 after purchasing an additional 296,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,321,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,431,000 after purchasing an additional 428,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,121,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,909,000 after purchasing an additional 423,548 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.