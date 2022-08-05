Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,111 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,805,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,760,000 after acquiring an additional 44,264 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,083.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 145,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 132,757 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 104,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $372,807.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $190,500.42. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $372,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,071 shares of company stock worth $1,007,436 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYBT shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $67.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $70.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

