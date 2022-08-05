StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, CL King downgraded CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.25.

CMC Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $173.69 on Monday. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity at CMC Materials

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMC Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CMC Materials by 2,649.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 600,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,258,000 after purchasing an additional 578,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 230.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,316,000 after purchasing an additional 539,048 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in CMC Materials by 6,676.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 338,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,846,000 after purchasing an additional 333,296 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,310,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at about $46,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

See Also

