StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GHM stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Graham will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 308,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,510.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Graham by 31.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,003,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 238,933 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Graham by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 232,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Graham by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 108,359 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Graham by 49.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 107.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

