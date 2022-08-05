StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

SALM opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 15.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Salem Media Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Further Reading

