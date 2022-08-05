StockNews.com Downgrades ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) to Buy

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

ODP Stock Performance

ODP stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.13. 515,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,629. ODP has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. ODP had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ODP will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of ODP by 0.6% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 39,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ODP by 2.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ODP by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ODP by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

