StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

CHCI opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 95.76% and a net margin of 45.81%.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.