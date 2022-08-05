StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatronics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.50.
Dynatronics Stock Performance
NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65,990.00 and a beta of 0.14. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Dynatronics
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.
