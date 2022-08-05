StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Ekso Bionics Stock Up 4.4 %
EKSO opened at $1.90 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.94.
Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
