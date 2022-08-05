StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $18.17 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $18.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.35.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

