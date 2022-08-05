StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
FedNat Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. FedNat has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.34.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS.
FedNat Company Profile
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
