StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

See Also

