StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $17.86 on Monday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $147.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,090.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,856 shares of company stock worth $100,929. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

