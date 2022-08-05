StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Park City Group stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.30 million, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.14. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 21.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 46,606 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,475,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

