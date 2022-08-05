StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $0.57 on Monday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

