StockNews.com Lowers CTS (NYSE:CTS) to Buy

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.80.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CTS has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $41.77.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CTS will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.88%.

Insider Activity at CTS

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CTS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 382,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also

