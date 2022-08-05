StockNews.com Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Sell

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE DEA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.79. 509,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,950. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

