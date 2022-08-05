StockNews.com Lowers Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Methanex from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.23.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.67. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Methanex by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 24,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Methanex by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

