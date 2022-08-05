StockNews.com Upgrades CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Hold

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

CUBE stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,677,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 32.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

