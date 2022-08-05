StockNews.com Upgrades CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Hold

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.
CUBE stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
