StockNews.com Upgrades DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) to “Buy”

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

DCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.84.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,475.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after buying an additional 1,416,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DCP Midstream by 181.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 597,753 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 492.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 631,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 525,054 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in DCP Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,865,000 after purchasing an additional 391,216 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DCP Midstream by 12.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,031,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,728,000 after purchasing an additional 337,227 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

