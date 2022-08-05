StormX (STMX) Market Cap Tops $87.37 Million

StormX (STMX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. One StormX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StormX has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. StormX has a total market capitalization of $87.37 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,853.46 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003699 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00131744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00033452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00065645 BTC.

About StormX

STMX is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StormX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

