Strat Aero (LON:AERO) Trading Down 6.1%

Strat Aero Plc (LON:AERO – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Approximately 835,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,076,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.15.

Strat Aero Plc develops, markets, and sells training programs and software to the aviation industry in United States, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment; professional training solutions for commercial and public sector clients; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

