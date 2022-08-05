Stratis Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003137 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $101.24 million and $27.27 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Astar (ASTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000762 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001797 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002367 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016628 BTC.
- Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010002 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 139,645,197 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
