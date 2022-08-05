Stratos Trading Up 3.3% This Week (STOS)

Stratos (STOS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Stratos has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $794,281.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001451 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Stratos has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.38 or 0.00623138 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015251 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00036230 BTC.
Stratos Profile
Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network.
Buying and Selling Stratos
