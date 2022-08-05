Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 88,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $80.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

STRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Recommended Stories

