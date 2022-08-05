Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STRM. TheStreet cut shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $80.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

