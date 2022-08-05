Streamr Market Capitalization Achieves $30.57 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. Streamr has a market cap of $30.57 million and $3.58 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.



Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com.

Streamr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

